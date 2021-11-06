'These dogs could have killed me': A Winston-Salem woman faces civil violations after three dogs attacked a man

A Winston-Salem woman has been cited after three dogs were accused of attacking another city resident while the dogs were running loose near Old Town Shopping Center.

Shawonda Denise Wright, 37, has been cited with three counts of permitting an animal to run at large and three counts of possessing a vicious or dangerous animal within the county, according to the citation.

The sheriff’s office is pursuing the case as civil violations of county ordinances against Wright, said Christina Howell, a spokeswoman for the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office.

Wright said that her sister, not her, owns those three dogs. Wright will legally challenge the citation, she said.

Wright faces $300 in civil penalties for her dogs' actions, according to the citation.

The citation against Wright arose from an Oct. 8 incident in which Peter William Fieschko, 68, of Velinda Drive was attacked by three dogs in the city’s northwestern section.

Fieschko suffered a deep bite wound on his right leg as well as bites to his left leg and both feet, Fieschko said.

"I am an old man, and these dogs could have killed me," Fieschko said. "These dogs (were) running wild."