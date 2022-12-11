These Triad furniture workers learned of immediate job cuts in a middle-of-the-night email. Now they're trying to move on.

LEXINGTON — Betrayed. Disgusted. Infuriated. Disbelieving. Devastated.

Those are just some of the ways former employees of United Furniture Industries Inc. described their feelings last week as they’re still coming to grips with the manufacturer’s abrupt shutdown on Nov. 22.

The company’s most recent workforce count had a combined 245 employees affected in Archdale and Trinity, along with a combined 220 in Lexington and between 50 and 70 in Winston-Salem at its 401 E. Hanes Mill Road facility

The employees attended a DavidsonWorks job fair Wednesday, the first of five scheduled by Triad offices of NCWorks. There are events set for Dec. 13 in High Point and Dec. 14-15 in Winston-Salem.

“Shocked is kind of an understatement considering we had been operating like a family up until recent times,” said Casia Cordova, a 31-year veteran with United, first in Mississippi and then the past five years in Lexington.

“We feel, I feel, very betrayed by the company and its leadership. It’s been zero response in terms of support since the email.”

United’s board of directors sent employees two emails, the first at 11:49 p.m. Nov. 21 and the second at 12:42 a.m. Nov. 22.

The first email read “we ask that all employees not report to their work locations tomorrow November 22, 2022.”

The second email informed employees that “your layoff from the company is expected to be permanent and all benefits will be terminated immediately without provision of COBRA.”

The company ended the memo by noting the “difficult and unexpected situation” that industry analysts said likely includes inflation, high gas prices and the war in Ukraine as key factors.

According to Investopedia, as of Nov. 22, the United job cuts are among the largest involving U.S. manufacturers so far in 2022. The largest mass layoffs are among technology and financial services companies.

Left in tears

Cordova said she started as a seamstress and worked her way up to distribution manager, among other duties.

“They used to tease me about my employee clock-in number being so low at 0068,” Cordova reminisced with a chuckle.

Cordova said the abruptness of the shutdown has had her in tears, even three weeks later as she continues to process.

“We couldn’t believe it. Did somebody hack the system?” Cordova said.

“Once I realized it was really happening, my heart just dropped. We felt like deer in the headlight,” Cordova said.

“I had all the feelings you can imagine just rushing over me.”

Marvin Saunders said the manufacturer’s financial challenges since the COVID-19 pandemic were known by many employees.

“We knew things were slower, but we never thought they were bad enough to lead to something like this,” said Saunders, who had been with United for five years. He also had worked locally for Lexington Home Brands.

“I felt my job (with United) was secure, so to wake up that morning with that email was just so hard to believe.”

Roller coaster ride

The job fair took place in what was once the epicenter of a world-renown North Carolina furniture industry.

Manufacturing giants Lexington Home Brands and Thomasville Furniture Industries Inc. (a division of defunct Furniture Brands Industries Inc.) bore the names of Davidson County towns.

At their peak, there were more than 10,000 furniture manufacturing workers in Davidson, with several more thousands in the Triad and Northwest North Carolina.

The giant chair in downtown Thomasville was a further reminder of furniture’s dominant role in the Triad economy.

However, between 2002 and 2014, the Triad and Northwest N.C. lost more than 12,000 furniture jobs with about 7,000 coming in Davidson.

Davidson’s homegrown manufacturers sent the bulk of their production to China and other southeastern Asian countries in pursuit of significantly lower production costs, in particular with labor.

However, by 2013, the combination of the Great Recession of 2008-11 and U.S. consumers having limited desire for lower-quality furniture under the once-renowned brands led to many once top-tier manufacturers going out of business, into bankruptcy protection or becoming shells of their booming past.

United production niche

Meanwhile, United Furniture carved a successfully niche by focusing on making promotional upholstery — lower-cost items used to draw customers into a store — and vinyl furniture in the $299 to $699 range.

United, based in Okolona, Miss., was created in early 2000 after the merger of three companies — Comfort Furniture, Parkhill Furniture and United Chair.

After entering the Triad in the late 2000s with plants in Archdale and Trinity, it opened the first of two Lexington facilities in 2010 by taking over a former Stanley Furniture distribution center.

Company management expressed pride in being able to offer employment to laid-off furniture workers.

Larry George, United’s president at that time, said he knew creating at least 150 manufacturing jobs in Lexington would not single-handedly revive the furniture industry in Davidson.

But he hoped the project will encourage a county trying to retain what’s left of its furniture heritage.

“We’re optimistic about the industry and ourselves, and we needed a place to increase our production,” George said.

“Although we looked in a number of places, Davidson’s furniture work force and its proximity to our existing North Carolina facilities and customer base stood out,” George said.

United quickly announced plans to add 200 more jobs in Lexington in March 2011.

In August 2015, United bought the former Hanes Cos. Weeks plant in Winston-Salem where it had about 360 employees at its employment peak when it had 10 full production lines.

However, manufacturers of promotional/lower-cost products tend to be vulnerable to inflationary or recessionary economic conditions that affected consumers’ discretionary spending capabilities, as well as lower-cost import competitors.

United ended the employee memo citing the “difficult and unexpected situation” that industry analysts said likely includes inflation, high gas prices and the war in Ukraine as key factors.

There had been industry speculation since the filing of the June WARN notices that United was in negotiations with its lenders that may have led to the abrupt decision to shut down operations.

Sour taste

Larry Strickland worked for United for nearly 13 years, most recently as a plant manager in Lexington.

“I wasn’t sure at first that the email was legit because it didn’t seem like the way things would go down,” Strickland said. “After I found it was, I couldn’t understand why.

“Everybody’s upset about it, and who can blame you having your life turned upset down like this.”

Strickland said that while the shutdown was abrupt and heartbreaking, it wasn’t surprising to him given his previous time working for Hooker Furniture Corp. and Thomasville Furniture Industries Inc. — both of which had sizable job cuts in Davidson.

From 2002 to 2014, the Triad lost more than 12,000 furniture jobs — primarily in Davidson County.

“I’ve had a good 30-plus years in furniture,” said Strickland, who at 66 stressed, “I’m not ready for retirement since I’m not the type of person who wants to go fishing every day.”

“I had no idea at all this (the shutdown) was coming. It’s left a sour taste in everyone’s mouth given it occurred two days before Thanksgiving and heading into the holidays.”

Trade publication Furniture Today reported that in June, United fired its chief executive, chief financial officer and executive vice president of sales. It named former Standard Furniture president Todd Evans as chief executive.

“We knew we were in a little financial trouble, and that’s why they brought the new management team in to turn things around,” Strickland said.

Strickland said he had viewed the change in management “as a good thing and we were turning things around and headed in the right direction.”

He said the Lexington plant was prepping to ramp up production the day before the shutdown.

“Then, we get the email in the middle of the night telling us that everything’s gone. That’s why it was a total surprise to me.”

“Not that it would have been less disgusting, but maybe it would have felt a little more human, a little more business-like, if we had been told face-to-face.”

Blaming United’s owner

The collapse of the company has garnered national and international media attention because of the abrupt nature of how United notified most of its 2,700 employees in North Carolina, Mississippi and California of the ending of their jobs as they slept.

Also resonating in the media reports is how the manufacturer said it would not help provide COBRA health insurance coverage.

The tabloid New York Post reported that United’s owner David Belford is not responding to legal and employee requests for WARN assistance.

The tabloid also reported Belford would not allow the company to file for federal bankruptcy protection as part of a dispute with the board and the company’s lenders.

Belford is the only person with the authority to make legal decisions, a source with knowledge of the situation told The Post.

The Post also reported Belford was blaming Wells Fargo & Co. and other lenders for the company’s collapse.

“Everybody blames the owner,” Strickland said.

“With Hooker and Thomasville, the job cuts came related to casegoods (wooden furniture) that we knew were vulnerable to imports.”

Trying to move on

Saunders said his preference is to stay in the furniture industry, or something close to it in terms of required skills.

However, he said a lack of transportation will limit his choice to jobs in Lexington and where he lives in Thomasville.

“I’m getting worried about paying my bills without a job,” Saunders said. He said he has been approved for unemployment benefits that he hopes will begin this week.

Strickland said that while he prefers staying in furniture manufacturing, “I’m open for anything, looking to stay in management since I’ve been in management the past 40 years.”

Strickland said the job fair netted him an interview with Ashley Furniture Industries Inc. for a potential job at its massive Advance operations.

“I still feel I have a lot to offer a company,” Strickland said.

“I still feel like furniture manufacturing has legs in Davidson County,” Strickland said. “It’s still a good county for it to bloom in.”

Cordova said she was attending the DavidsonWorks job fair as part of the healing process as she tries to find her next job.

“My immediate thoughts were, “what am I going to do now?’ and what about the people working with me,” she said.

Cordova said that while working for another local furniture manufacturer would be welcomed, she wondered whether potential employers would put more emphasis on hiring younger people they could pay less over someone with her industry experience.

“I just didn’t feel the vibe (at the job fair) of having a good chance at staying in the furniture industry,” Cordova said.

“I’m going to go to as many of these job fairs as I can get to and aware of.

“Hopefully, I will be able to land a good-paying job that can sustain myself,” Cordova said.

“Until then, I’m hoping I can live off my little savings for a couple of months, and I have a good family support system.”

Employers stepping up

Given the pervasive labor shortage in the Triad, particularly in advanced manufacturing, some area employers are projecting that United’s collapse would represent hiring opportunities unforeseen just weeks before.

Laura Boggs, a human resources specialist with WestRock Co. in Lexington, said the company was hopeful that some of the United employees could fill some of its entry level and operations openings.

“We are looking to hire now,” Boggs said. “The furniture industry has similar skills to what we do in terms of production and packaging.

“We’ve been more intentional on attending job fairs and reaching out to those in need. We’re looking for good attitudes, people who want to come to work and contribute.

“We have on-the-job training so people can learn and grow with us,” Boggs said.

Randy Everhart, a human-resources official with Ashley Furniture, said the manufacturer’s goal from the five United-focused job fairs is to hire “north of 100” former employees.

Everhart said United’s upholstery workers would be particularly good fits for similar production with Ashley, along with casegoods and distribution vacancies.

“Our job is to find the right niche for these United workers, so we will be recruiting in Winston-Salem and High Point as well,” Everhart said.

“One thing I know is that we’re going to be here since we’re the largest furniture manufacturer in the U.S.

“We’re going to provide stable employment, great working hours, great benefits, so while we are sad that these United employees are going through being let go, we feel very comfortable with the opportunities we’re going to provide for stable employment and opportunities to move up.”

Dose of reality

Cris Waugh, business and industry manager for job-fair sponsor DavidsonWorks, said that while some United employees will be hired quickly, others may have to go through a retooling process for their next job.

Waugh said the employers at the job fair were chosen in large part because “they are ready to hire on the spot.”

“For some of the United folks, it may be more advanced manufacturing than they are used to at Ashley and Egger Wood Products,” Waugh said.

“For some of these folks, the loss of their job is so devastating to them, so they go and do something else, or retire if they are old enough and able.

“They may not be willing, or can’t, adjust to a 12-hour workday or change work shifts.”

Yet, Waugh expressed confidence that for many United employees, “they have a lot of transferrable skills.”

“If they are willing to learn, show up for work and apply themselves, they are lots of jobs out there for them.”