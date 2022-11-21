Thieves crash into Lexington pawn shop, steal guns

LEXINGTON — Thieves crashed a vehicle into a pawn shop on Main Street on Sunday and stole an unknown number of firearms from the business, the Lexington Police Department reported.

Police said the incident occurred in the early morning hours of Sunday at M&T Pawn Shop, which is located at 1105 S. Main St.

According to WGHP/Fox 8, the news-gathering partner of the Journal, the vehicle came crashing into the business about 2 a.m.

Police revealed few details, saying that four people were in the car when it crashed into the business.

Lexington police said they are working with other law enforcement agencies on the case, and said no other information would be released at this point in the investigation.