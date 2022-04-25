 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Third person charged in February homicide in Winston-Salem

Lakesha Sherelle Cowan

A third person has been charged in the killing of a Winston-Salem man who was dropped off at a local hospital in February, Winston-Salem police said.

Lakesha Sherelle Cowan, 30, of Harrel Street in Salisbury, was charged on Monday with murder and attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon, in the gunshot death on Feb. 10 of Darrel Wayne Smith.

Cowan was placed in the Forsyth County jail with no bond allowed, and a first court appearance was scheduled for Tuesday.

Two other people were previously charged in the case: Melvin Lynn Pruitt, 46, charged with murder and robbery with a dangerous weapon, and Shakeem Mohammad Jones, 28, charged with murder and attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon.

Winston-Salem police went to a local hospital on Feb. 10 to investigate the shooting, after people who knew Smith took him to the hospital with a gunshot wound. Smith died at the hospital of his injuries.

Police said they believed Smith had been at a place in the 700 block of Jonestown Road before he was shot. His death was listed as the sixth homicide in 2022 in Winston-Salem.

A warrant for Pruitt’s arrest on a charge of possession of a firearm by a felon was drawn on March 3, and Pruitt was arrested on that charge on March 24 in Salisbury. Pruitt was taken to Forsyth County and jailed on the firearms charge as well as the murder and robbery charges.

Jones was in jail in Salisbury on an unrelated charge when he was charged in connection with Smith’s death. Jones remains in the Rowan County Jail with no bond allowed.

