This armed bank robber hasn't been ID'd a month after hitting a Clemmons branch. Authorities hope public can help.

The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to identify a man who robbed a Clemmons bank last month.

The masked robber walked into Piedmont Federal Savings Bank at 3701 Clemmons Road about 10:30 a.m. on June 13, waved a black and silver gun and demanded money from bank tellers.

No one was injured, and the robber left the bank with an undisclosed amount of money.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call the sheriff's office's non-emergency line, 336-727-2112. Tips can also be texted to 336-920-8477. or called in anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800 for English or 336-728-3904 for Spanish.