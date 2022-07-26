 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
This armed bank robber hasn't been ID'd a month after hitting a Clemmons branch. Authorities hope public can help.

The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to identify a man who robbed a Clemmons bank last month. 

The masked robber walked into Piedmont Federal Savings Bank at 3701 Clemmons Road about 10:30 a.m. on June 13, waved a black and silver gun and demanded money from bank tellers. 

No one was injured, and the robber left the bank with an undisclosed amount of money. 

This image from a surveillance video at Piedmont Federal in Clemmons shows the man who robbed the bank June 13, 2022.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call the sheriff's office's non-emergency line, 336-727-2112. Tips can also be texted to 336-920-8477. or called in anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800 for English or 336-728-3904 for Spanish.

An armed man robbed Piedmont Federal Savings Bank in Clemmons on June 13, 2022. This image was taken from the bank's surveillance video. It was released by the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office on July 26.
