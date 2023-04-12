Relatives grieving for a mother and three children who died on Brookhill Drive gathered at the home on Wednesday to display family photos and talk about their loss, about 24 hours after the bodies of all four were found inside.

Winston-Salem police say Ethel Steele, 40, fatally shot herself in her Brookhill Drive home, where the bodies of her three children were also found dead from gunshot wounds on Tuesday.

Authorities received information that Steele shot her three children while on Facetime with someone, but Steele's aunt, Wanda Robinson-Caton, told reporters on Wednesday that "the family still has more questions than answers as to what led to this."

"This was not who we knew Ethel to be," Robinson-Caton said. "She was a sweet, caring mother who loved her children, and as a nurse she dedicated her life to her family and caring for her patients."

All three of Steele's children died: Sisters Sakendra Syann Steele, 9, and Sakenya Syretha Steele, 12, and their brother Sakenlo Shawn Steele Jr., 14, who called himself KJ.

The shootings were reported to police at 11:54 a.m. Tuesday. Police had to force their way inside the house at 3140 Brookhill Drive after they showed up and found the house locked.

Robinson-Caton said there were no warning signs indicating that anything was wrong, which makes it impossible for the family to believe Ethel Steele killed her own children without more evidence, she said. The mother had just returned from a vacation in Florida and was planning another trip soon, she said.

Winston-Salem police had no further information to give on the case on Wednesday. They did not say whether a gun was recovered, how many shots were fired, or what background they had on the gun, including its purchase and registration.

Police did not say anything about a possible motive, either. Police have not officially said that the mother shot her children but said in their news release on the slaying that they were searching for no suspects, and that no one was at large who might be a threat to the community.

The cul-de-sac where the mother and children lived was closed off Tuesday as police carried out their investigation.

A little after 1 p.m. on Tuesday, shocked bystanders watched as a man showed up near the victims' house and fell to the lawn in grief before police and others helped him to his feet. One of the mother's relatives said on Wednesday after watching a video of the incident that the man was the children's father and the ex-husband of Ethel Steele.

Ethel Steele sued her husband for divorce, which was granted in Forsyth County in 2015 following the couple's separation in 2013. The husband, Sakenlo Shawn Steele, has family connections in Concord.

Robinson-Caton said Ethel Steele was a single mother homeschooling her three children and working as a "traveling nurse," serving an area stretching from Charlotte to Raleigh. When she was at work, her mother and other relatives stepped in to help.

Robinson-Caton said she spent years overseas with the Defense Department and that she took her niece with her for the experience. Ethel Steele attended elementary school in Japan, went to college in Bahrain, and visited Okinawa and Korea, among other places, she said.

Steele wanted to give her own children those kinds of experiences too, Robinson-Caton said.

"She wanted her children to see the world, and be a vital part of the world," she said. "This just doesn't fit the scene that we found yesterday."

Steele's aunt said her niece was a loving person who "could not harm a bee."

"Her mother is in shock, her brothers are in shock, we as an entire family, because we know the beauty of the lives we have lost. They are missing in our hearts, our minds and our soul, so please pray and let's let the police do their job."

Robinson-Caton talked about what her nieces and nephew were like:

KJ, the oldest, didn't care to socialize but did like to focus on his computer and planned a career in computer technology and computer game creation, she said, adding that he was "already doing it as his business."

Sakenya, the oldest daughter, often called herself Kenya and had her own business selling art that she created, Robinson-Caton said. Kenya liked to play volleyball and basketball. "They loved the outdoors and all four of them loved the water," Robinson-Caton said.

The youngest daughter, who was often called Kendra, was "full of life," her aunt said, breaking up as she described the 9-year-old. "We said she was just like her grandmother: She danced, she sang, she was friendly, she was respectful, which all three of them were."

"This is really hurting, that they won't be able to share their talents," she said. "And they had a lot to offer this world."

GALLERY: Family of Brookhill shooting victims in Winston-Salem, speak out