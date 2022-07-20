Thomasville grandfather charged with failing to secure firearm after 12-year-old is shot

THOMASVILLE — The grandfather of a 12-year-old boy has been charged with failing to secure a firearm, after the boy was discovered on Tuesday with a gunshot wound to his head in a room at the grandfather's house on Jarrett Street in Thomasville, police said.

Capt. Brad Saintsing of the Thomasville Police Department said officers were dispatched to the 500 block of Jarrett Street about 1:23 p.m. Tuesday, and on arrival found the 12-year-old in the back bedroom of the house. The boy had suffered a single gunshot wound to the head.

Saintsing said officers began life-saving measures until paramedics from Davidson County Emergency Services arrived and took over care. The boy was taken by helicopter to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist, where he is listed in critical condition.

Saintsing said the boy's grandfather was at work at the time of the shooting. On Wednesday, the grandfather, Victor Clampitt, 59, was charged with one count of failing to secure a firearm to protect a minor. Clampitt turned himself in, authorities said, and received an unsecured bond of $10,000.

Clampitt is scheduled for a court appearance on Thursday.

Saintsing declined to provide other details about the shooting, saying it was still under investigation.