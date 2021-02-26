Thomasville man accused of soliciting a teenager for sex

A Thomasville man is accused of soliciting a child for sex, authorities said Friday.
Troy Lee Hunt, 34, of Douglas Drive is charged with using a computer to solicit a child under 16 to commit sexual acts, Thomasville police said.
Support Local Journalism
Hunt was being held Friday in the Davidson County Jail with his bond set at $75,000, the Davidson County Sheriff's Office said. Hunt is scheduled to appear in court March 11.
Detectives received information Wednesday from the N.C. Internet Against Children Task Force that a Thomasville man was soliciting a 15-year-old Montgomery County girl through Facebook, police said.
Investigators then linked Hunt to the alleged solicitation of the girl, police said.
336-727-7299
Tags
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
John Hinton
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.