Thomasville man accused of soliciting a teenager for sex
A Thomasville man is accused of soliciting a child for sex, authorities said Friday.

Troy Lee Hunt, 34, of Douglas Drive is charged with using a computer to solicit a child under 16 to commit sexual acts, Thomasville police said.

Hunt was being held Friday in the Davidson County Jail with his bond set at $75,000, the Davidson County Sheriff's Office said. Hunt is scheduled to appear in court March 11.

Detectives received information Wednesday from the N.C. Internet Against Children Task Force that a Thomasville man was soliciting a 15-year-old Montgomery County girl through Facebook, police said.

Investigators then linked Hunt to the alleged solicitation of the girl, police said. 

Troy Lee Hunt

Troy Lee Hunt

 Marty A. Sumner

336-727-7299

@jhintonWSJ

