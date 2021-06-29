 Skip to main content
Thomasville man faces multiple child exploitation charges
A Thomasville man faces multiple sexual offenses after he is accused of receiving video images of young children having sex with adults and each other, court records show.

Matthew William Lewis, 30, of Sunset Avenue is charged with 10 counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, according to arrest warrants.

Lewis is accused of receiving video images of nine girls and one boy having sex with adult men and a woman as well two girls having sex with each other, the warrants said.

The victims' ages range from 5 to 10 years old, and the offenses took place from June 1 to June 20, the warrants said.

Lewis was being held Tuesday in the Davidson County Jail with his bond set at $500,000, the Davidson County Sheriff's Office said.

Lewis is scheduled to appear in court on July 26.

