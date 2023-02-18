A Thomasville man is facing assault charges for his alleged role in a domestic dispute that occurred in early February, authorities said Saturday.

Johordan Demorris Davis, 24, of Turner Street is charged with three counts of assault on a female. He was being held Saturday in the Forsyth County Jail with no bond allowed.

Officers arrested Davis on Friday after he was released from a local hospital, where he was receiving treatment for the injuries he suffered in the Feb. 9 incident.

According to police, Davis was picking up his belongings from an ex-girlfriend’s apartment in the 900 block of Bethabara Point Circle. That's when Davis allegedly assaulted that woman and his mother, who had accompanied him to the Winston-Salem home.

Another woman, 38-year-old Tamisha Gale Murphy, fired a shot at Davis and missed.

Davis then assaulted Murphy in an attempt to get the gun. Police said Murphy fired again, hitting Davis in the neck.

Investigators determined that in shooting Davis, Murphy acted in self-defense and will not be charged.