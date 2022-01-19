Thomasville man facing child sex offenses turns himself in to authorities

A Thomasville man, who is facing multiple sex offenses, turned himself in to the Davidson County Sheriff's Office Tuesday, authorities said Wednesday.
Jeffrey Phillip Lackey, 49, of Timber Creek Lane is charged with statutory rape, statutory sex offense with a child and taking indecent liberties with a child, Thomasville police said.
Lackey is accused of having sex with an 11-year-old girl and taking indecent liberties with that girl, according to arrest warrants. Those offenses happened on Dec. 2, the warrants said.
Investigators obtained arrest warrants for Lackey last Friday, but they couldn't find him, police said. After Lackey turned himself in to the sheriff's office, he was arrested.
Lackey has been released from custody after he posted a $50,000 bond, police said. Lackey is scheduled to appear in Davidson District Court Feb. 16.
