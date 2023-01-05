Thomasville man is accused of sex exploitation of child, crime against nature

A Thomasville man is facing multiple sex charges after investigators linked him to possessing material depicting a juvenile and other material depicting a dog, authorities said Thursday.

Joseph Strader, 27 is charged with seven counts of first-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, one count of sexual exploitation of a minor, one count of taking indecent liberties with a minor and one count of crimes against nature, the Davidson County Sheriff's Office said.

Strader was taken to the Davidson County Jail with his bond set at $750,000, the sheriff's office said. Strader is scheduled to appear Feb. 15 in Davidson District Court.

On Nov. 8, investigators received information from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that someone in the unincorporated area near Thomasville possessed child sexual exploitation material, which included multiple files, the sheriff's office said.

Most files depicted the same juvenile, and other files depicted bestiality with a dog, the sheriff's office said.

Investigators identified Strader as a suspect, and identified a North Carolina resident who was 14 when the files were produced, the sheriff's office said.

The juvenile was seen at The Dragonfly House Children's Advocacy Center in Mocksville, where she disclosed sexual exploitation acts allegedly committed by Strader, the sheriff's office said.

Investigators also linked Strader to the files and they seized a dog involved in the case at Strader's home, the sheriff's office said.