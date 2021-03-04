Thomasville officer injured during a chase

A Thomasville police officer was injured Thursday during a chase that began in Rowan County, authorities said.
The chase ended on Kanoy Road at U.S. 29/U.S. 70 when the suspect on a motorcycle hit the police officer, according to FOX8/WGHP, the newsgathering partner of Winston-Salem Journal.
The officer was conscious and alert but was airlifted to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, the television station reported.
The officer is in serious condition, the N.C. Highway Patrol said.
Brian Alexander Bacelli, 29, of Jamestown has been identified as the suspect and is in custody, Fox8 reported.
It was unclear Thursday why authorities were chasing Bacelli.
