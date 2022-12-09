Thomasville police are asking for the public's help to find two suspects in connection with a man's assault

Thomasville police are asking for the public's help to identify two suspects involved in a Dec. 2 assault of a man, authorities said Friday.

Larry Ringler, 75, was traveling west at 10:25 a.m. on Unity Street toward Blair Street in Thomasville in his 2006 Dodge truck when he saw two vehicles stopped in his lane of travel, Thomasville police said.

Ringler was slowing down when a silver Nissan Juke, traveling behind Ringler, failed to stop and struck Ringler's vehicle, police said.

Ringler got out of his vehicle to look at the damage and speak to the Nissan’s driver when a second vehicle, a white four-door SUV, pulled behind the Nissan Juke.

A man then got out of the SUV and struck Ringler in his face, causing Ringler to fall down, police said.

When Ringler was on the ground, the suspect kicked Ringler in his face, police said. A woman operating the Nissan Juke yelled to Ringler’s attacker, who returned to his vehicle.

Both suspects then left the scene, traveling north on N.C. 109 toward Winston Salem, police said. Investigators found video surveillance that captured the two vehicles involved in Ringler’s assault.

Ringler was treated at Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center for serious facial injuries, police said.

Anyone with any information can call Thomasville Crime Stoppers at 336-476-8477 or Thomasville police at 336-475-4260.