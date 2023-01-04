Thomasville police are asking for the public's help to identify a shooting suspect

Thomasville police are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect who is connected to a shooting last Friday, authorities said Wednesday.

Officers were dispatched at 4:13 p.m. Dec. 30 to Cox Avenue and Morton Street on a report of a person being shot, police said.

When they arrived at the scene, police found Abdiel Gomez, 32, of Thomasville lying in the road with a gunshot wound, police said.

Gomez was taken to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, where he was in stable condition Wednesday, police said.

Detectives are searching for a suspect who was last seen running from the scene and getting into late model silver Nissan Versa, police said. The vehicle was last seen traveling south on Council Street.

Anyone with information about this shooting can call Crime Stoppers at 336-476-8477 or Thomasville police at 336-475-4260.