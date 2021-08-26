 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Thomasville police arrest a teenager who is accused of stabbing his mother and sister
0 Comments

Thomasville police arrest a teenager who is accused of stabbing his mother and sister

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Thomasville police arrested a male teenager Thursday after he was accused of stabbing his mother and younger sister, authorities said.

Javier Alexander Estrada-Ochoa, 18, of Irene Street in Thomasville is charged with attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, inflicting serious injury and assault on a child under 12, police said.

Estrada-Ochoa was being held Thursday night in the Davidson County Jail with no bond allowed, police said. Estrada-Ochoe is scheduled to appear in court Sept. 22.

Officers were dispatched to Irene Street shortly after 3 p.m. on a domestic call after they received a report of a child screaming and stating someone was dead, police said.

When the officers arrived on they scene, they found an 11-year-old girl and a 41-year-old woman suffering from stab wounds inside the home, police said. A 5-year-old girl was also inside the home, but she didn't appear to be injured.

All three were taken to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist for treatment, police said. Police didn't identify the victims.

Detectives learned about a domestic dispute involving Estrada-Ochoa and his mother, police said.

Estrada-Ochoa is accused of stabbing his mother multiple times, police said. Estrada-Ochoa also is accused of stabbing his 11-year-old sister.

His 5-year-old sister was not harmed, police said. Despite being stabbed, the 11-year-old called 911 to get help for her mother.

Officers arrested Estrada-Ochoa who was at the scene when officers arrived, police said.

The mother is in the hospital's intensive-care unit, where she was in serious but stable condition Thursday night, police said. The 11-year-old girl was in stable condition.

336-727-7299

@jhintonWSJ

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

US general details casualties in Afghanistan

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Fatal shooting in Lewisville leads to manslaughter charge
Crime

Fatal shooting in Lewisville leads to manslaughter charge

A Mocksville man has been charged with voluntary manslaughter in the shooting death of a Lewisville man nearly three weeks ago. Deputies went to a shooting on Hauser Road in Lewisville on Aug. 8, a Sunday, and found Billy Darryl Glenn Jr. with a gunshot wound. He later died. Deputies arrested and charged Caleb Reid Cox after he got out of the hospital for medical treatment of injuries he had in an altercation with Glenn before the shooting, the sheriff's office said. 

Former Forsyth County minister indicted on 13 child pornography charges.
Crime

Former Forsyth County minister indicted on 13 child pornography charges.

Former pastor T Elliott Welch was indicted Monday on 13 counts of second-degree exploitation of a minor. According to a search warrant, investigators said someone on the Kik messaging application using the name pastormills42 shared child pornography. The search warrant said Welch admitted downloading, viewing and sharing child pornography, including as recent as a few days before Forsyth County sheriff's deputies executed a search warrant at his house in Tobaccoville. 

+4
Mother of WSSU student fatally shot on Wake Forest's campus is appealing decision to dismiss her lawsuit.
Crime

Mother of WSSU student fatally shot on Wake Forest's campus is appealing decision to dismiss her lawsuit.

The mother of Najee Ali Baker, the Winston-Salem State University student fatally shot on Wake Forest University's campus in 2018, is appealing a judge's decision to dismiss her lawsuit against the school. In the lawsuit, she accused school officials of ignoring warnings of possible violence and not doing anything to prevent it. The judge disagree, saying that the school had no way of knowing a homicide would happen, considering no homicide had happened before Baker was shot to death. The 4th Circuit of the U.S. Court of Appeals would hear the appeal.

Settlement reached in suit alleging doctor tried to blackmail nurse for sex
Crime

Settlement reached in suit alleging doctor tried to blackmail nurse for sex

A settlement has been reached in a federal lawsuit alleging that a prominent Wilkes County surgeon tried to blackmail a nurse practitioner into having sex with him for one hour, twice a month, for a year. He threatened to reveal secretly-recorded conversations that he said would be personally damaging to the nurse if the nurse didn't comply with his demands. According to court records, a stipulation of dismissal will be filed in the lawsuit in October. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News