Thomasville police arrested a Tennessee teenager who is wanted for killing a 4-year-old child last month, authorities said Wednesday.

Officers were dispatched to a home in the 100 block of Fisher Ferry Street on a reported domestic disturbance, police said. A woman who reported the domestic disturbance told police that her daughter and a man had broken into her home.

When officers arrived, they learned that woman's daughter and the male juvenile had left the scene.

Officers learned that the teenager, Lamarion Dante Buchanan, 19, of Nashville, Tenn. is wanted on a murder charge from Tennessee, police said.

A short time later, officers found Buchanan hiding in a nearby vehicle in the 100 block of Fisher Ferry Street, police said. Officers arrested Buchanan, who was taken to the Davidson County Jail.

Buchanan will face extradition by Tennessee authorities, police said.

Buchanan is accused to being one of four suspects who fired May 30 on a vehicle, striking and killing a 4-year-old child in Nashville, police said.

Will'Meshyah Barnes, 25, of Thomasville was arrested behind a home at 14 Randolph St., police said.

Barnes is charged with trespassing and breaking and entering, police said. Barnes was released from custody on a $1,000 unsecured bond, police said.