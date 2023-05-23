Thomasville police have arrested a 14-year-old in connection with a Thursday shooting at a home on Johnia Court that resulted in the death of Jeremy Dallas Redwine Jr., a 15-year-old boy.

Police said that the 14-year-old was charged with possession of a stolen firearm, and that additional charges are pending. Police said the firearm was stolen in Winston-Salem. The juvenile suspect was taken into custody and is being held at the Alexander Juvenile Detention Center in Taylorsville.

WGHP/Fox 8, the newsgathering partner of the Journal, reported that a homeowner at the place where the shooting occurred said the shooting occurred while some teens were playing with a gun, and that the 14-year-old accidentally fired the gun, injuring Redwine.

Police have not confirmed that account, but did say that around 11 a.m. Thursday they found Redwine in the front bedroom of a house in the 100 block of Johnia Court with a gunshot wound to the head.

Redwine was airlifted to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist after initial treatment at Thomasville Medical Center. The teenager died on Friday.

A GoFundMe page has been set up by a friend of the family to offset funeral and burial costs. Angel Burgess, who started the effort, called Redwine "a strong, spunky, energetic, spitfire mama's boy who was just learning who he wanted to be in life." She went on to say that Redwine had overcome obstacles and was "taken from us before he ever had the chance to truly live."

Burgess said that Redwine was an organ donor whose death has helped others. By 5 p.m. Tuesday the effort had raised about $1,200 toward a goal of $10,000.