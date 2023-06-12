Police said they quickly made an arrest Friday after a man was found dead with a gunshot wound at the Budget Inn at 201 North Road.

Police were dispatched to the motel about 8:17 p.m. in connection with a shooting, and on arrival found Justin Foster, 35, dead in a motel room.

Thomasville investigators identified a suspect and took Randy Clifton-Chester Rouse into custody on Saturday without incident. Rouse, 30, was charged with murder and placed in the Davidson County Jail with no bond allowed. He has a court appearance set for June 28.

Thomasville police said that although their investigation is continuing, they are not looking for additional suspects.

Anyone with information is being asked to call police at 336-475-4260 or Crime Stoppers at 336-476-8477.