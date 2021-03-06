 Skip to main content
Thomasville teen is in critical condition after he was struck by a vehicle while riding a bicycle in Randolph County
A Thomasville teen was in critical condition Saturday in a hospital after he was struck by a vehicle while riding his bicycle Thursday night in Randolph County, authorities said.

Javier Alexander Estrada-Ochoa, 18, was airlifted to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center for treatment, according to FOX8/WGHP, the news gathering partner of the Winston-Salem Journal.

Estrada-Ochoa was riding his bicycle shortly after 8 p.m. on Fuller Mill Road near its intersection of Reddy Foxx Lane in Trinity when a pickup hit his bike, the television station reported.

The N.C. Highway Patrol is asking for the public's help to find a gray Dodge pickup with damage to its front right side, said First Sgt. Brad Sudduth of the highway patrol. The agency didn't have an immediate description of the vehicle's driver.

Anyone with information regarding this incident can call the N.C. Highway Patrol's communications center at 336-334-5500.

336-727-7299

@jhintonWSJ

