Two Davie County men and a juvenile were each charged with attempted murder on Monday in connection with a Jan. 15 shooting that injured two men on Deer Run Drive just outside Mocksville, the Davie County Sheriff's Office reported.

Peter Ilya Bland, 19, of Advance, Donavan James Moore, 18, of Mocksville and an unnamed 17-year-old from Advance were each charged with two counts of attempted murder, one count of armed robbery with a dangerous weapon and one count of burglary.

The arrests are in connection with the double shooting on Deer Run Drive that left Michael Joseph Fusari, 34, and Robert John Wiegand, 56, with gunshot wounds. Both men were taken to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist for treatment after they were shot.

The arrests came after authorities executed search warrants at the homes of the suspects in Advance and Mocksville. The searches turned up a gun that authorities believe was used in the shooting.

The Davie County Sheriff's Office said Bland and Moore were placed in the Davie County jail with bond set at $2 million each.

The sheriff's office said the SBI and the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office both helped in their investigation.

The investigation is continuing, authorities said. Anyone with information may call criminal investigators at the Davie County Sheriff's Office at 336-751-6238 or leave a tip at the sheriff's office's web page.