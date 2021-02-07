Three Davidson County residents charged with concealment of an unnatural death

Three Davidson County residents have been charged with concealment of an unnatural death, after a man's body was found Saturday off Frye Bridge Road near the place where the road crosses Muddy Creek.

The Davidson County Sheriff's Office said they were called to the 3300 block of Frye Bridge Road after someone found the body, and that the deceased man was identified as Christopher Chase Watson.

An investigation determined that Watson had died in early January at the home of two people who live in the 2800 block of Hickory Tree Road, and that after his death, Watson's body was moved and discarded off Frye Bridge Road.

The two residents of the home were identified as Zachary Neal Essick, 32 and Tasha Nicole Hill, 32, who were each charged with concealment of an unnatural death, two counts of simple drug possession and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia.

The investigation resulted in a charge of concealment of an unnatural death made against a third Davidson County resident, Joseph Edward Brock, 51, who lives in Lexington.

All three of the residents charged were placed in the Davidson County jail. Bonds were set at $80,000 for Essick and Hill, and at $75,000 for Brock.

The suspects have court dates on March 8. Watson's body has been sent to the office of the medical examiner for an autopsy.

