Since last Saturday, three people have died in violent crimes in Winston-Salem, including a mass shooting that left one woman dead and four people injured.

Winston-Salem police have made arrests in three of those cases and are looking for suspects in three other cases, including two of the homicides.

Police Chief William Penn and Kira Boyd, a police spokeswoman, didn't return messages on Friday seeking comment.

“A lot of this gun violence is becoming very repetitive,” Frankie Gist, a community activist, said Friday. “Most of the killings have been done by young people and young guys in neighborhoods with nothing positive for them to do.”

The most recent killing happened Thursday night. Miguel Thomas Ortiz, 41, of Kernersville was shot in northeastern Winston-Salem, authorities said Friday.

Police responded at 11:26 p.m. to a reported shooting in the 1300 block of North Liberty Street, police said. Officers also received a report of a traffic crash at the intersection of East 14th Street and Highland Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found a vehicle had hit a utility pole, police said. Ortiz, the driver, was dead inside the vehicle.

Investigators determined that Ortiz was shot in his car in the intersection of 14th Street and North Liberty Street, police said.

Ortiz's vehicle then traveled east on 14th Street and hit the pole near the intersection of Highland Avenue, police said.

No arrests have been made.

Ortiz's death is the city's 20th homicide so far this year, as compared to 18 homicides during the same period in 2022, police said.

Four days earlier, Javar Warren Smith, 31, of North Cherry Street was fatally stabbed and another man was charged in connection with Smith’s death.

Officers responded at 11:19 a.m. Sunday to a reported stabbing at 4016 N. Cherry St., police said.

When police arrived, they found Smith suffering from an apparent stab wound, police said. Despite life-saving efforts by city firefighters and emergency medical technicians, Smith died at the scene.

Officers later found a suspect, Jeriel Donnell Friday, 33, of North Cherry Street, at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center and charged him Friday with murder, police said.

Friday was being held in the Forsyth County Jail with no bond allowed, the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office said.

Smith’s death is the city’s 19th homicide this year, police said.

Two Winston-Salem men and a juvenile are facing charges after a man was shot and wounded Wednesday in the 1800 block of Patterson Avenue, authorities said.

Shamarion Porter, 19, of Butterfield Drive is charged with assault with a deadly weapon, inflicting serious injury and carrying a concealed gun, police said.

Dante Wyse, 21, of Joshua Way Lane is charged with being an accessory to an assault with a deadly weapon, inflicting serious injury, police said.

A 16-year-old juvenile was arrested Thursday and charged with assault with a deadly weapon, inflicting serious injury, police said.

Porter was being held Friday in the jail with his bond set at $50,000, the sheriff's office said. Wyse has been released from custody.

The juvenile was taken into custody, police said.

Winston-Salem police responded shortly before 7 p.m. on a reported shooting in the 1800 block of Patterson Avenue, police said. Before officers arrived at the scene, they learned someone had been shot.

Officers found Supreme Grimmage, 21, of Fayetteville with a gunshot wound on the sidewalk, police said.

Grimmage was treated at a local hospital for a gunshot wound to his right shoulder. Grimmage's injury is not-life threatening, police said.

Investigators found a suspect vehicle, a silver Ford Mustang convertible, in the 5100 block of Butterfield Drive, police said. Officers detained and questioned the vehicle's occupants.

Beatrice Maxine Knights, 21, was shot and killed Saturday during a party at Happy Hill Park. Four other people were wounded in the gunfire.

No arrests have been made.

On Thursday, Knights' family gathered for a vigil and urged local residents to share any information they might know about her death.

Earlier this week, Penn said that witnesses to the shooting need to tell what they know to help investigators solve the crime.

Knights was shot when gunfire erupted shortly before 10 p.m. Saturday during a party at the shelter that attracted more than 200 people.

Trevon Graham, who was shooting video at the party, said that it appeared that two groups of teenagers exchanged gunfire at the event.

Police later described the scene as chaotic and officers found more than 100 shell casings. During the shooting, people screamed and scrambled to get away from the gunfire.

In another shooting, Alberto De La Riva Jr., 40, was shot and wounded last Friday during a fight in northern Winston-Salem, authorities said.

A 16-year-old was arrested Thursday and charged with assault with a deadly weapon, inflicting serious injury, police said.

The juvenile was placed in secure custody, police said.

The incident occurred at 6:47 p.m. in the 900 block of East 17th Street. When officers arrived, they were told that the victim, Riva, had been taken to a local hospital.

Investigators later learned a man and his juvenile girlfriend were involved in an argument inside the home at E. 17th St. when Riva intervened.

The boyfriend and Riva then began fighting, which resulted in Riva being shot in the abdomen, police said.

The boyfriend fled but was later apprehended.

According to police, Riva's injuries are serious and considered to be life-threatening.

Less than an hour after Riva was shot, officers responded at 7:50 p.m. Friday to the 200 block of Village Creek Circle on a reported stabbing, police said.

Officers found Lucious Randall Brogdon, 34, with a stab wound to his abdomen, police said.

Brogdon, who lives on Bitting Hall Circle, was taken to a local hospital for his non-life threatening injury, police said.

Investigators determined that Brogdon had been fighting with someone whom he knows, police said. That person then stabbed Brogdon and left the scene.

Many neighborhoods need more police officers and sheriff’s deputies patrolling those areas, said Gist, the founder and organizer of HOPE Dealers Outreach, a nonprofit organization that bridges the gap between law enforcement agencies and local communities.

“Most people in these neighborhoods want to be safe,” Gist said.