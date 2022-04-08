Three Forsyth County men are facing 38 charges after investigators linked them to multiple store break-ins and thefts

Three Forsyth County men are facing a total of 38 charges after investigators linked them to multiple store break-ins and thefts in Winston-Salem, Forsyth County and Stokes County, authorities said Friday.

During a three-month period, property valued at $285,000 was stolen, and an estimated $50,000 in property damaged occurred at the businesses, police said.

Harley Dale Shinault, 40, of Doral Drive in Tobaccoville is charged with five counts of felony breaking and entering, four counts of felony larceny after breaking and entering and other offenses, Winston-Salem police said.

Donald Wayne McGee, 45, of Chardale Drive in Clemmons is charged with eight counts of felony breaking and entering, seven counts of felony larceny after breaking and entering and other offenses, police said.

Bobby Joe Tilley, 42, of Lake Drive in Kernersville is charged with three counts of felony breaking and entering and two counts of felony larceny after breaking and entering, police said.

According to the police, the affected businesses included Genmaire Distributors, Scarlette's Performance and Parts, Tee Time Sports and Spirits, Ego Hour, Sam's Club, Schiffman's Jewelers, Sungate Minimart, Mossy's Sports and Spirits, Fish Hut Arcade, Andy's Food Mart and Kountry Corner.

Investigators determined that the suspects entered the businesses by either prying the doors open or breaking the glass, police said. The suspects then stole money, jewelry, auto parts, poker machines, ATM machines and other items.

Investigators then linked the three men to these incidents, police said.

On March 11, Winston-Salem police initiated a traffic stop on a white Nissan Titan on West Clemmonsville Road and arrested McGee and Tilley, police said. Eight days later, U.S. Marshals arrested Shinault in Rural Hall.

Shinalt, McGee and Tilley were taken to the Forsyth County Jail with Shinault's bond set at $1.25 million, McGee's bond set at $70,000 and Tilley's bond set at $10,000. Shinault is scheduled to appear April 21 in court, and McGee and Tilley are scheduled to appear July 21 in court.

