A second shooting at Water Oaks Apartments within the span of a week critically injured two men and left a third man with minor injuries on Thursday, Winston-Salem police said.

Police were called out to the apartments off Fifth Street around 8:37 p.m., and on arrival found Miguel Bernal Perez, 19. sitting in a chair outside an apartment building with a gunshot wound to his chest.

Police then found another man, Sedrick Hines, 28, lying in the parking lot of the apartments and suffering from gunshot wounds to his upper torso.

A third man, 36-year-old Danny Welch, told officers he believed his left shin got a minor cut from a bullet but he declined treatment on the scene, police said.

A gray or white Chevrolet Malibu sedan drove through the parking lot and that occupants of the Malibu fired at the victims, who were outside in the parking lot of the apartment complex.

Investigators found a lot of spent casings in the parking lot as well as a "rifle style gun" near one of the buildings.

Meanwhile, officers found someone a short distance from the crime scene who reported seeing a four-wheel all-terrain-vehicle speeding in the 2400 block of Old Greensboro Road shortly after the shooting occurred. Police said the driver was possibly carrying a rifle, but a search of the area failed to turn up the ATV or its driver.

Bernal Perez and Hines were both taken to local hospitals for treatment. They were described early Friday morning as being in critical but stable condition.

Police did not say if the shootings on Thursday were related to an earlier shooting on Monday that left a 34-year-old woman with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities said a police forensics units processed the crime scene on Thursday, and that the investigation of the latest shooting was being probed by criminal investigators, the firearms investigation and intelligence team and the Gun Crime Reduction Unit.

Anyone with information on the crime may call police at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800.