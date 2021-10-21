Three-judge panel to determine constitutionality of state law that paved way for UNCSA lawsuit

The judges took the Gaston and Forsyth cases under advisement after hearing arguments in Wake Superior Court over several hours.

The case in Forsyth County is a lawsuit against Piney Grove Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department and Michael Todd Pegram. The plaintiff in the case is a 39-year-old Forsyth County man who said Pegram, who was a volunteer at the fire department, sexually assaulted him when he was a child at fire station facilities at least twice and showed him pornography.

Pegram, 49, pleaded guilty in June 2019 to five counts of first-degree sex offense, one count of attempted first-degree sex offense, one count of statutory sex offense with a child and 21 counts of taking indecent liberties with a child. He is serving a prison sentence of up to 30 years.

Pegram is named as a defendant in another lawsuit involving the Kernersville Family YMCA, where he worked as a counselor. That lawsuit alleges that he sexually assaulted nine boys in the 1990s and early 2000s.

