Three-judge panel to determine constitutionality of state law that paved way for UNCSA lawsuit

A three-judge panel in Wake County will determine the constitutionality of a state law passed in 2019 that paved the way for a lawsuit filed last month against UNC School of the Arts.
Superior Court Justices R. Gerald Horne, Martin G. McGee and Imelda Pate heard arguments Thursday that dealt with two different cases. One of those cases involves a pending lawsuit in Forsyth Superior Court. The other case is about a lawsuit filed in Gaston Superior Court over sexual abuse allegations against a former high school wrestling coach.
And whatever the three judges decide could have a statewide impact on pending lawsuits that have been filed based on the state law — the SAFE Child Act — including a lawsuit filed last month by seven UNCSA alumni against the arts conservatory and several named defendants.
The lawsuit alleges UNCSA administrators and faculty condoned a pervasive culture of sexual abuse over a 20-year period, starting in the 1970s. The seven alumni, who all attended the high school program in the 1980s, allege that faculty members sexually abused them and that no one did anything about it. One of the plaintiffs is Christopher Soderlund, who filed a lawsuit in 1995. That lawsuit was ultimately dismissed due to the statute of limitations.
The judges took the Gaston and Forsyth cases under advisement after hearing arguments in Wake Superior Court over several hours.
The case in Forsyth County is a lawsuit against Piney Grove Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department and Michael Todd Pegram. The plaintiff in the case is a 39-year-old Forsyth County man who said Pegram, who was a volunteer at the fire department, sexually assaulted him when he was a child at fire station facilities at least twice and showed him pornography.
Pegram, 49, pleaded guilty in June 2019 to five counts of first-degree sex offense, one count of attempted first-degree sex offense, one count of statutory sex offense with a child and 21 counts of taking indecent liberties with a child. He is serving a prison sentence of up to 30 years.
Pegram is named as a defendant in another lawsuit involving the Kernersville Family YMCA, where he worked as a counselor. That lawsuit alleges that he sexually assaulted nine boys in the 1990s and early 2000s.
Attorneys for both the YMCA and Piney Grove Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department have challenged the constitutionality of the SAFE Child Act and called for the lawsuits to be dismissed. That same challenge has been made by attorneys for the Children's Home as well as the Western North Carolina Conference of the United Methodist Church. Six people who lived at the Children's Home as children said that two house parents sexually assaulted them in the 1970s and that the two institutions failed to do anything to stop it.
The YMCA, the Children's Home and Piney Grove argue that SAFE violates their constitutional right to due process.
Scott MacLatchie, attorney for Piney Grove, said it was unfair for the fire department to face litigation over allegations from more than 20 years ago.
Bobby Jenkins, one of the attorneys for the plaintiff in the Piney Grove lawsuit, said that in many cases, it takes years for a victim of child sexual abuse to come forward. Many victims can't fully process what happened to them until they become adults and have gone through therapy.
"This legislation (as well as legislation around the country) acknowledges the reality that giving three years to a victim of childhood sexual abuse under the old disability statute ... is grossly unjust," Jenkins said.
SAFE gives victims an opportunity to pursue justice and it shifts the costs from the victims to the institutions that had the responsibility of ensuring their safety, Jenkins said.
He said that the SAFE Child Act is one of the most important victims' rights legislation passed in years.
Phillip A. Rubin, a special deputy attorney general in the N.C. Attorney General's Office, said child sexual assaults are among the most heinous crimes. Statute of limitations were not enacted with childhood sexual abuse in mind, Rubin said. Now more is known about child sexual abuse, including the fact that many victims don't come forward until years later, he said.
Jenkins is part of the same law firm — Lanier Law Group — that is representing the seven alumni who filed the lawsuit against UNCSA. Gloria Allred, a California lawyer known for representing victims of sexual assault and harassment in high-profile cases, is the lead attorney on the case.
Lisa Lanier, who owns the Lanier Law Group, said Wednesday that North Carolina is now one of more than 30 states that have legislation like SAFE. Laws in other states have been upheld in constitutional challenges, she said.
