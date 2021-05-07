 Skip to main content
Three juveniles in Surry County face murder charges in connection with the shooting death of another juvenile
Authorities have arrested three juveniles in Surry County in connection with the shooting death of another juvenile.

Two 17-year-old boys and a 16-year-old girl are charged with first-degree murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon and conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon, the Surry County Sheriff's Office said Friday. The sheriff's office didn't identify the juveniles or the homicide victim.

"Incidents involving young adults and children weigh heavily on all first responders involved, especially the ones who had direct contact," Sheriff Steve Hiatt of Surry County said in a statement. "Please keep the first responders of this incident, as well as the families of these four individuals, in your thoughts and prayers."

The three juveniles are in the custody of the N.C. Department of Juvenile Justice, the sheriff's office said.

Authorities found a body of a male juvenile Thursday at the Armfield Civic and Recreation Center in Pilot Mountain. He had suffered an apparently fatal gunshot wound, the sheriff's office said.

Pilot Mountain police and the Surry County Sheriff's Office received a call at 11:10 a.m. about a body near the Armfield Civic Center at 873 W. 52 Bypass, the sheriff's office said. Police and sheriff's deputies found the victim when they arrived at the scene.

Local schools were temporarily ordered Thursday to shelter in place during the investigation's early stages, the sheriff's office said.

The State Bureau of Investigation and investigators with the sheriff's office linked the three juveniles to the death of the other juvenile, the sheriff's office said.

336-727-7299

@jhintonWSJ

