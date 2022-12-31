Three men face kidnapping charges after a woman screams for help in Clemmons

Three Forsyth County men are facing kidnapping charges after a woman screamed for help when deputies arrived Friday night at a home in Clemmons, authorities said Saturday.

Ethan Ray Lunsford, 19, of Clemmons, Nyja Gano, 19, of Winston-Salem and John Harper Kaye, 19, of Clemmons are each charged with felony second-degree kidnapping, the sheriff's office said.

Lunsford also is charged with possession of marijuana, the sheriff's office said. Kaye also is charged with resisting a public officer, and he was served with unrelated outstanding legal papers.

Lunsford, Gano and Kaye were being held Saturday in the Forsyth County Jail with Lunsford's bond set at $15,000, Gano's bond set at $20,000 and Kaye's bond set at $30,000, the sheriff's office said.

The trio is scheduled to appear Tuesday in Forsyth District Court.

Forsyth County sheriff's deputies responded at 9:50 p.m. Friday for a welfare check at a home in the 3300 block of Cook Place Drive in Clemmons, the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said.

When the deputies arrived, a woman quickly left the home, screaming for help, the sheriff's office said.

While deputies escorted the woman from the home, they determined that she had been held against her will prior to their arrival at the scene, the sheriff's office said.

The deputies then arrested three suspects and searched the home. Investigators found two handguns and marijuana in the home.

The incident was not a random act of violence as the woman and the suspects know each other.

"It is a must that we continue to stand together," Forsyth Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough Jr. said. "It was our togetherness, and your help that brought her home safely. We become stronger and safer when we stand together, thus creating a better community."