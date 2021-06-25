Three men in Winston-Salem face multiple drug charges after authorities raid two homes in the city

Three men and a woman in Winston-Salem face 35 drug charges and two weapons charges after local and federal law enforcement officers raided two homes in the city Thursday, authorities said.
The four were arrested after Winston-Salem police, Forsyth County sheriff's deputies and federal ATF agents executed search warrants at homes on Thompson and Spaulding drives, said Corey Ray, a spokesman for the ATF office in Charlotte.
Edward Oliver Fulks, 30, of Spaulding Drive is charged with two counts of trafficking in marijuana and ecstasy, two counts of possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana, two counts of possession with intent to sell and deliver ecstasy, three counts of possession with intent manufacture, sell and deliver ecstasy, cocaine and marijuana, according to arrest warrants.
Fulks also is charged with two counts of selling marijuana, one count of selling a controlled substance, maintaining a dwelling to keep controlled substances, possession of marijuana paraphernalia and possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a firearm by a felon, the warrants say.
Fulks is accused of possessing 49 pounds of marijuana and nearly 7 ounces of ecstasy, two warrants said. Fulks also is accused of selling marijuana and ecstasy to other people, maintaining a house to keep marijuana, Xanax and ecstasy and possessing packaging materials, such as Baggies, to store marijuana and a controlled substance as well as possessing a rifle and a handgun as a felon, other warrants said.
The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said Friday that Fulks wasn't being held in custody, and it didn't have any information about his bond.
Fulks is scheduled to appear in court on July 16.
Edward Rashad Lee Fulks, 26, of Thompson Drive is charged with selling and delivering cocaine, four counts of possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine, two counts of possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana and maintaining a dwelling to keep controlled substances, according to arrest warrants.
Edward Rashad Lee Fulks also is charged with two counts of selling cocaine, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, two counts of possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver a controlled substance and cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a firearm by a felon, the warrants say.
Edward Rashad Lee Fulks is accused of possessing and selling cocaine to people, possessing Xanax and marijuana, possessing Baggies, a scale and a microwave to analyze, package and store a controlled substance, maintaining a house to keep marijuana, cocaine and a controlled substance and possessing a handgun as a felon, according to multiple warrants.
Edward Rashad Lee Fulks was being held Friday in the Forsyth County Jail with his bond set at $620,650, the sheriff's office said. He is scheduled to appear in court on July 16.
Court records don't describe the relationship between the Fulks.
Jerjuan Marques Smart, 26, of Cherry Street is charged with felony possession of cocaine, possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver a controlled substance, possession of one-half ounce of marijuana and possession of marijuana paraphernalia, according to arrest warrants.
Smart is accused of possessing cocaine, Xanax, one-half ounce of marijuana and Baggie to package marijuana, two warrants say.
The sheriff's office said Smart wasn't being held in custody, and it didn't have any information about his bond. Smart is scheduled to appear in court on July 16.
Litzy Perez, 19, of Martin Street is charged with possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver a controlled substance and possession of a drug paraphernalia, according to arrest warrants.
Perez is accused of possessing Xanax and Baggies to package a controlled substance, a warrant says.
Perez was being held Friday in the jail with her bond set at $2,750, the sheriff's office said. Perez is scheduled to appear in court on July 16.
