Three men in Winston-Salem face multiple drug charges after authorities raid two homes in the city

Three men and a woman in Winston-Salem face 35 drug charges and two weapons charges after local and federal law enforcement officers raided two homes in the city Thursday, authorities said.

The four were arrested after Winston-Salem police, Forsyth County sheriff's deputies and federal ATF agents executed search warrants at homes on Thompson and Spaulding drives, said Corey Ray, a spokesman for the ATF office in Charlotte.

Edward Oliver Fulks, 30, of Spaulding Drive is charged with two counts of trafficking in marijuana and ecstasy, two counts of possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana, two counts of possession with intent to sell and deliver ecstasy, three counts of possession with intent manufacture, sell and deliver ecstasy, cocaine and marijuana, according to arrest warrants.

Fulks also is charged with two counts of selling marijuana, one count of selling a controlled substance, maintaining a dwelling to keep controlled substances, possession of marijuana paraphernalia and possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a firearm by a felon, the warrants say.