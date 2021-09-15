Three men injured in shootings Tuesday in Winston-Salem. One of them is in critical condition.

A Winston-Salem man was shot during a robbery Tuesday evening, police said in a news release.

Officers went to the 3800 block of Old Vineyard Road on a report of a shooting about 10:38 p.m. They found the victim, identified as Dwane Dereece Stokes, Jr., 28, in a parking lot.

The preliminary investigation showed he was shot during a robbery, police said.

Stokes was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

No additional information was immediately available.

The case was the third shooting reported by Winston-Salem Police on Tuesday.

A Winston-Salem man was shot and critically wounded Tuesday afternoon in the 700 block of Ferrell Court in eastern Winston-Salem, authorities said.

Winston-Salem police responded to the 700 block of Ferrell Court at 3:25 p.m. Officers then found Charles Edward Anderson Jr., 27, of Ivy Glen Court, who was inside an apartment suffering from a gunshot wound.

That shooting appeared to also be the result of a robbery, police said in a statement.