Three men injured in shootings Tuesday in Winston-Salem. One of them is in critical condition.

A Winston-Salem man was shot during a robbery Tuesday evening, police said in a news release.
Officers went to the 3800 block of Old Vineyard Road on a report of a shooting about 10:38 p.m. They found the victim, identified as Dwane Dereece Stokes, Jr., 28, in a parking lot.
The preliminary investigation showed he was shot during a robbery, police said.
Stokes was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
No additional information was immediately available.
The case was the third shooting reported by Winston-Salem Police on Tuesday.
A Winston-Salem man was shot and critically wounded Tuesday afternoon in the 700 block of Ferrell Court in eastern Winston-Salem, authorities said.
Winston-Salem police responded to the 700 block of Ferrell Court at 3:25 p.m. Officers then found Charles Edward Anderson Jr., 27, of Ivy Glen Court, who was inside an apartment suffering from a gunshot wound.
That shooting appeared to also be the result of a robbery, police said in a statement.
In the the third shooting, a Winston-Salem man was shot and wounded Tuesday on Salem Gardens Drive in the city's southeastern section, authorities said
When officers arrived at the scene about 6 p.m., they found Rigney McCarter Williams, 58, outside a building with a gunshot wound, police said.
Williams was taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
Investigators determined that Williams was shot for unknown reasons by a juvenile who fled the area.
The Winston-Salem Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in these cases. Anyone with any information regarding this incident or similar crimes is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800, or En Espanol 336-728-3904.