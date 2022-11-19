Three men shot to death Saturday morning in northeastern Winston-Salem

Three men were shot to death Saturday morning in the 1600 block of Attucks Street in northeastern Winston-Salem, authorities said.

Winston-Salem police were dispatched at 5:21 a.m. to a reported shooting at that location, police said. When officers arrived, they found three people with multiple gunshot wounds.

Ronnie Lavern Covington, 34, of Attucks Street and Jamarus Raynard Crews, 46, of Woodbriar Path in Rural Hall were pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Charles Kejuan Burns, 38, of Woodbriar Path in Rural Hall was taken to a local hospital, where he died of his injuries, police said.

The victims' families have been notified of their deaths.

The deaths of Covington, Crews and Burns are the city's 30th, 31st and 32nd homicides so far this year, as compared to 36 homicides in 2021, police said.

The shooting appears to be an isolated incident, police said. The crime scene was still active Saturday afternoon.

Police detectives are investigating the circumstances that led to the shooting.

Anyone with information about this shooting can call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800 or its Spanish line at 336-728-3904.

Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County is on Facebook.

The Text-A-Tip program at 336-276-1717 allows people to text tips, photos and videos to the police.