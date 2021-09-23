 Skip to main content
Three men were shot Thursday night in northeastern Winston-Salem
Three men were shot Thursday night in northeastern Winston-Salem

Three men were shot Thursday night in northeastern Winston-Salem, authorities said.

Gunshots were initially fired in the 1000 block of East 15th Street, according WGHP/FOX8, the news-gathering partner of the Winston-Salem Journal.

All three victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to a local hospital, the television station reported.

No further details were immediately available Thursday night.

336-727-7299

@jhintonWSJ

