Three people, including two from Wilkesboro, sentenced for role in multi-state drug trafficking operation.

Three people, including two from Wilkesboro, were sentenced this week for their role in a major, multi-state drug operation, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of North Carolina.

Michael Dale Blackmon, 40, of Benson, and Jeffrey Scott Jones, 59, of Wilkesboro, were both sentenced Monday in U.S. District court in Greensboro. U.S. District Judge William L. Osteen Jr. ordered Blackmon to serve 9 years and six months in federal prison and pay a $3,000 fine. When he gets out of prison, he’ll be on three years of supervised release. Osteen sentenced Jones to 16 years in prison. He’ll have to pay a $4,000 fine and will be on five years of supervised release when he gets out of prison.

The two men were indicted along with five others for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine, according to the news release.

On Tuesday, Tammy Lynn Wagoner, 48, of Wilkesboro, was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison. When she gets out of prison, she’ll be on supervised release for five years.

Fourteen other people were charged in a separate indictment for the same offenses. They were also indicted on charges that they conspired to distribute methamphetamine, fentanyl, cocaine and heroin. All of those defendants have gotten sentences ranging from a little more than 3 years to as much as 25 years, according to the news release.

This all began in 2020 when several local and federal law-enforcement agencies started investigating a multi-jurisdictional drug trafficking organization that was coordinating shipments of methamphetamine, cocaine, fentanyl and heroin into the Middle District of North Carolina. The Middle District is made up of more than 20 counties, including Forsyth, according to the news release.

The drug operation was based on Mexico but operated in several jurisdictions in the United States, including North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia and California.

The investigation was led by the FBI and the Drug Enforcement Administration with help from Homeland Security Investigations, the N.C. Highway Patrol and sheriff’s offices and police departments throughout North Carolina.