Three people shot, wounded along along Ladeara Crest Lane in Winston-Salem

Three men were wounded, one critically, in a drive-by shooting Friday in the northeastern part of the city, authorities said.

Winston-Salem police were dispatched about 1:40 p.m. to the scene in the 2500 block of Ladeara Crest Lane.

When officers arrived, they found Lavon Boston, 20, of CE Gray Drive, Jucoby Demetruis Blair, 22, of East 25th Street, and Javon Edmon, 20, of Countryside Drive with gunshot wounds, police said.

The three men were taken to a local hospital, police said.

Boston sustained multiple wounds, and was in critical but stable condition, police said. Blair and Edmon suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators were told that the three men were walking in the 2500 block of Ladeara Crest Lane when an unknown white vehicle drove by, and someone began shooting at them.

The vehicle then left the scene, police said. Police had no further suspect information, said Kira Boyd, a police spokeswoman.

Officers gathered evidence at the scene, and more than 10 police cars were parked along Ladeara Crest Lane and 25th Street.

A group of 11 people, including children, gathered on the sidewalk.

One of those onlookers said he was trying to find out what had happened. Another man said he saw one of the victims. The man declined to speak with a Journal reporter and left the scene.

A woman approached an officer at the scene, telling him that her grandson had been shot, and that she wanted to go to her granddaughter’s home within the LaDeara Crest apartment complex.

The officer then escorted the woman to a home within the complex.

Another woman said she heard eight gunshots during the incident, and she later saw two victims when she opened her back door.

“I hope they are OK,” said the woman who declined to give her name to a reporter because police are looking for suspects connected with the shootings.

Crime has increased in the area, the woman said. Many apartment residents, including herself, often hear gunfire, she said.

Anyone with information about this incident can call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800 or its Spanish line at 336-728-3904.

