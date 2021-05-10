Three shot, one man critically injured in shooting early Monday in Winston-Salem

A man and two women were shot early Monday morning on Chandler Street in Winston-Salem, police said.
Pierre Haney, 20, who lives nearby, received life-threatening injuries and is in critical condition, investigators said Monday morning.
Keyunna Propst, 20, of Jonesville was in serious but stable condition.
Kamdyn Burns, 19, of Chloe Street in Winston-Salem, was injured but is expected to recover, police said.
Investigators said the three were inside a car in the 600 block of Chandler Street around 12:30 a.m. when another car pulled up next to them. Someone inside the second car began shooting.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers, either at 336-727-2800 or via the “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” Facebook page.