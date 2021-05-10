 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Three shot, one man critically injured in shooting early Monday in Winston-Salem
0 comments
top story

Three shot, one man critically injured in shooting early Monday in Winston-Salem

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

A man and two women were shot early Monday morning on Chandler Street in Winston-Salem, police said.

Pierre Haney, 20, who lives nearby, received life-threatening injuries and is in critical condition, investigators said Monday morning.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Keyunna Propst, 20, of Jonesville was in serious but stable condition.

Kamdyn Burns, 19, of Chloe Street in Winston-Salem, was injured but is expected to recover, police said.

Investigators said the three were inside a car in the 600 block of Chandler Street around 12:30 a.m. when another car pulled up next to them. Someone inside the second car began shooting.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers, either at 336-727-2800 or via the “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” Facebook page.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

What the Colonial Pipeline Hack Means for Fuel Supplies

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+3
Winston-Salem teens convicted in fatal shooting of Texas man.
Crime

Winston-Salem teens convicted in fatal shooting of Texas man.

Tevin LaMar Bonner was only in Winston-Salem to install alarm systems but his encounter with two teenage boys one June night resulted in him getting shot and left for dead. On Wednesday, the two boys, now 16 and 15, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and got prison time.

Crime

17-year-old Winston-Salem teenager convicted of raping Kernersville woman twice, including in front of her daughter.

A 17-year-old Winston-Salem teenager was convicted of raping a Kernersville woman and beating her up in her garage in September 2020. Prosecutors said that the teenager raped the woman twice, first in her garage and then again in a bedroom where he had forced her daughter into a closet. The woman was just feet away from her daughter while the teenager raped her. 

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News