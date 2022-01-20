Three starving pet lizards found in storage unit. Two people charged with animal cruelty.

Two people are facing animal cruelty charges after three small lizards known as bearded dragons were found at a local storage center, authorities said Thursday.
Jamie Lee Sartin, 24, of Winston-Salem and Taylor Brianne Moore, 25, of Advance are each charged with cruelty to animals, the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office said.
Sartin and Moore are accused of intentionally depriving the animals of food and abandoning them, the sheriff’s office said.
Sartin and Moore received criminal summonses for the offenses and are scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 18.
Employees with Public Storage, at 4191 Bethania Station Road, contacted the sheriff’s office on Dec. 23 after they found three bearded dragons in a glass habitat while locking the storage unit for non-payment, the sheriff's office said.
Investigators determined the gate code assigned to that unit hadn't been used since late November, the sheriff's office said.
When the animals were discovered, they appeared to be breathing, but they were missing toes and were lethargic due to the cold temperature and possible lack of food and care, the sheriff's office said.
Bearded dragons are lizards with spikes under their chins, according to National Geographic.
The sheriff's office's animal services division took possession of the bearded dragons and contacted a local reptile expert for assistance.
As the animals were being taken from the storage unit, one of the lizards died, the sheriff's office said.
A medical exam showed the other two animals to be severely emaciated and suffering from other health conditions as a result of being kept in an environment uninhabitable for the species, the sheriff’s office said.
The dead lizard was taken to the N.C. Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory in Raleigh for a necropsy, the sheriff's office said. The veterinarian indicated it was underweight and malnourished, but identified no specific diseases or conditions.
The animal's cause of death was determined to be malnutrition or starvation, the sheriff's office said.
The two surviving bearded dragons are recovering, although the first few days were critical as caretakers worked to stabilize them, the sheriff's office said.
"Since receiving proper care, treatment and nutrition, they are beginning to thrive," the sheriff's office said.
Anyone with information related to animal cruelty can call the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office at 336-727-2112 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800 or its Spanish line at 336-728-3904.
People can submit text information, photos and videos through the Text-A-Tip program at 336-920-8477.
