Three starving pet lizards found in storage unit. Two people charged with animal cruelty.

The sheriff's office's animal services division took possession of the bearded dragons and contacted a local reptile expert for assistance.

As the animals were being taken from the storage unit, one of the lizards died, the sheriff's office said.

A medical exam showed the other two animals to be severely emaciated and suffering from other health conditions as a result of being kept in an environment uninhabitable for the species, the sheriff’s office said.

The dead lizard was taken to the N.C. Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory in Raleigh for a necropsy, the sheriff's office said. The veterinarian indicated it was underweight and malnourished, but identified no specific diseases or conditions.

The animal's cause of death was determined to be malnutrition or starvation, the sheriff's office said.

The two surviving bearded dragons are recovering, although the first few days were critical as caretakers worked to stabilize them, the sheriff's office said.

"Since receiving proper care, treatment and nutrition, they are beginning to thrive," the sheriff's office said.