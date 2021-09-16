Three teens in custody in connection with the shooting death of a Winston-Salem man on Tuesday

Three teenagers, ranging in age from 14-18, have been arrested in connection with Tuesday's shooting death of a Winston-Salem man, authorities said Thursday night.
The victim, Charles Edward Anderson Jr., 27 of Ivy Glen Court was critically wounded Tuesday afternoon, Winston-Salem police said. Anderson died at a local hospital after officers found him with a gunshot wound inside an apartment.
Officers responded to the 700 block of Ferrell Court at 3:25 p.m. after they received a report of a shooting there, police said.
Anderson's shooting appeared to be the result of a robbery, police said.
Jaughvon Corey McDonald, 18, has been charged with murder in the case along with conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon, police said.
McDonald surrendered to authorities about 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Forsyth County Magistrate's Office.
McDonald was being held Thursday night in the Forsyth County Jail with no bond allowed, police said.
In addition, juvenile petitions for murder are being sought against two boys in the case, police said.
A 16-year-old boy was arrested Thursday by the Winston-Salem Police Department's SWAT team and U.S. Marshals. The teenager is currently charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon.
A 14-year-old boy turned himself into the police department Thursday in connection with the case, police said. The 14-year-old is being held a probation violation on an unrelated matter, police said.
Both teenagers were being held Thursday night at a juvenile detention center.
Winston-Salem police are asking for the public’s help in the case.
Anyone with information about this case can call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800 or its Spanish line at 336-728-3904. Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County is on Facebook.
People can anonymously submit text tips, photos and videos to police through their Text-A-Tip program at 336-276-1717.
