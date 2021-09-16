Three teens in custody in connection with the shooting death of a Winston-Salem man on Tuesday

Three teenagers, ranging in age from 14-18, have been arrested in connection with Tuesday's shooting death of a Winston-Salem man, authorities said Thursday night.

The victim, Charles Edward Anderson Jr., 27 of Ivy Glen Court was critically wounded Tuesday afternoon, Winston-Salem police said. Anderson died at a local hospital after officers found him with a gunshot wound inside an apartment.

Officers responded to the 700 block of Ferrell Court at 3:25 p.m. after they received a report of a shooting there, police said.

Anderson's shooting appeared to be the result of a robbery, police said.

Jaughvon Corey McDonald, 18, has been charged with murder in the case along with conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon, police said.

McDonald surrendered to authorities about 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Forsyth County Magistrate's Office.

McDonald was being held Thursday night in the Forsyth County Jail with no bond allowed, police said.

In addition, juvenile petitions for murder are being sought against two boys in the case, police said.