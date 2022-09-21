Tires slashed on dozens of vehicles, Winston-Salem man charged

Police say 37 different vehicles had their tires slashed last month at the Glendare Park Apartments in Winston-Salem, and a Winston-Salem man faces charges.

Police were called to the apartments on Village Crossing Lane around 11 p.m. Aug. 5.

An investigation into the vandalism continued since then, and Christopher David Thompson, 29, was taken into custody on Sept. 11. He is charged with 16 counts of injury to personal property and is due in court Oct. 20, police said.

