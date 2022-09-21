 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Tires slashed on dozens of vehicles, Winston-Salem man charged

  • 0

Police say 37 different vehicles had their tires slashed last month at the Glendare Park Apartments in Winston-Salem, and a Winston-Salem man faces charges.

Police were called to the apartments on Village Crossing Lane around 11 p.m. Aug. 5.

An investigation into the vandalism continued since then, and Christopher David Thompson, 29, was taken into custody on Sept. 11. He is charged with 16 counts of injury to personal property and is due in court Oct. 20, police said.

Anyone with information regarding the investigation is asked to call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers, either at 336-727-2800 or on the Spanish language line at 336-728-3904.

Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County is also on Facebook.

The Text-A-Tip line, where you can submit photos, videos and information, is 336-276-1717.

Christopher David Thompson

Christopher David Thompson

 Tyler R. Walley
0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Climate-fueled wildfires worsen danger for fish

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert