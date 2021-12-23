Toddler died of blunt force trauma, autopsy says. Winston-Salem man faces murder charge.

A Winston-Salem man was charged Thursday in connection with the death of a 23-month-old boy in July, authorities said.
Fernanda Lavon Jones, 34, of Peachtree Street is charged with murder and felony child abuse, inflicting serious physical injury, Winston-Salem police said. Jones was being held Thursday in the Forsyth County Jail with no bond allowed, police said.
Officers, city firefighters and emergency medical technicians responded to Peachtree Street at 4:20 a.m. July 27 to a report of "unknown trouble," police said.
The first responders found the child, Thomas Ryan Jones Thompson, in medical distress, police said. Despite their medical efforts to save his life, Thomas was pronounced dead at the scene.
Detectives later learned that the boy had been in Jones' care before his medical problem arose, police said. Jones and the child share similar last names but are not related, police said.
An autopsy determined that the child died of blunt force trauma, and the boy's manner of death was homicide, police said.
The toddler's death increases the city's homicides to 42 this year, as compared to 29 homicides during the same period in 2020, police said.
Anyone with information about the case can call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers, either at 336-727-2800 or on the Spanish language line, 336-728-3904. Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County also is on Facebook.
The Text-A-Tip line at 336-276-1717 allows people to anonymously text tips, photos and videos to police.
