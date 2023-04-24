North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein joined Forsyth County Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough and other top law enforcement leaders from here and around the state on Monday to appeal for support for strategies to recruit and retain law enforcement officers.

In a press conference at the Forsyth County Public Safety Center on Church Street, Stein said "keeping people safe has to be the top job of the state of North Carolina," but that too many vacancies in law enforcement agencies are threatening that task.

Recruitment strategies announced include:

*Expanding the Criminal Justice Fellows Program from 87 counties to all 100 counties. The program repays community college loans for people who work four years in a North Carolina law enforcement job. A bill to expand the program would also give students extra time to finish their degrees.

*Hiring bonuses of $5,000 for in-state graduates of basic law enforcement training should be accompanied by a $10,000 bonus for out-of-state transfers and former military police, along with a $10,000 relocation stipend, officials said.

*An out-of-state recruiting campaign would be launched to attract officers from other states.

Other strategies for retention include:

*A bill introduced in the state Senate that would allow retired law enforcement officers to come back to work without impacting their retirement pay.

*Bonuses should be granted to officers who get additional training up to a bachelor's degree, the attorney general said.

*The state should offer mental health and wellness resources to offers because of the high stresses they face on their jobs.

Kimbrough said that law enforcement officers have to do things that a lot of people aren't willing or able to do. He appealed for people to call their representatives to improve officer pay.

"In law enforcement, if you there is a shortage, that means you have people coming in that typically would have been off," Kimbrough said. "When you have more people leaving the profession, you are putting a lot of strain on that system, which cause a lot of morale issues.

Winston-Salem Police Chief William Penn said policing is an ideal profession for public-spirited people.

"If you love helping people, this is the career for you," he said. "If you love talking with people, this is the job for you."

But at the same time, Penn said, officers want to know that they will make enough "to be able to take care of our families."

With Stein for the news conference were Rep. John Faircloth, who introduced the bill to expand the Criminal Justice Fellows Program, and Hendersonville Police Chief Blair Myhand, who is president of the North Carolina Association of Chiefs of Police.