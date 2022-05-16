Trail of bloodshed across northeast Winston-Salem included two who were riding on US 52 when shots rang out

One of the seven people injured by gunfire in Winston-Salem on Sunday said doctors told him he probably won’t regain his vision in his right eye.

A second person, a man who works at a store where two people received gunshot wounds, pointed out the bullet holes in the store front and the spot on the floor where the victims were bleeding just inside the door.

Some people, though, declined to say anything about the shootings at all: One man said he’d been living there for a long time and had no intention of talking.

All across a section of northeastern Winston-Salem on Monday, people were dealing with the aftermath of shootings that left seven people injured, and police appealing for help in solving the crimes. No arrests were announced Monday.

The gunfire started at Fairview Park near U.S. 52, and continued in the Bowen Park neighborhood about a mile to the east.

Although police said the shootings were not a random act, two of the victims were injured because they were in the wrong place at the wrong time, police said.

Those two were simply riding in a vehicle on U.S. 52 north when the shooting started shortly before 8 p.m. in Fairview Park at the end of Bethlehem Lane. The freeway is in sight of the park, where officers during their investigation found over 50 spent shell casings.

Ever Hernandez Martinez and Rafael Antonio Baires Garcia were identified by police as the two men injured in the vehicle. Police said both received wounds to the head and face consistent with being struck by gunfire.

Through a translator, Hernandez said he was sitting in the back seat of a vehicle that Baires was driving on U.S. 52 when he heard a loud noise and the windshield shattered.

The idea of a shooting didn’t cross Hernandez’s mind at first. He thought a tire had exploded. When Baires pulled over and Hernandez got out to check the tire, he noticed blood on his face.

Hernandez was taken to a hospital and underwent eye surgery. The doctor removed a piece of glass from the window and fragment of metal from his right eye, he said.

He said that Baires was still in the hospital. Police said neither man had life-threatening injuries.

Police said that after what they called a large exchange of gunfire at Fairview Park and Bethlehem Lane in front of it, a further exchange of gunfire took place in the 2000 block of East 25th Street.

Police found no victims at Fairview Park, but officers did find four people who had received gunshot wounds in that second area, which is in the Bowen Park neighborhood. Police identified those four as Sierra Denise Stover, Tenika Lynette Harris, Nautyca Unique Graves and James Ternard Coleman.

A fifth person, Muhasson Bahmad Gale, was also shot in the torso on 25th Street and found his own transportation to the hospital, police said. All five of those shot on 25th Street received non-life-threatening injuries.

Samer Hussein said he was working in the Pop Hop 25th St. Mercado, a convenience store near the Manchester Street intersection on 25th Street, when he heard gunfire outside. He said he was working a line of customers and didn’t see exactly what happened, but that two men with gunshot wounds wound up just inside the store entrance. Hussein pointed to the place on the floor where a man bled, and to another place further inside the store where he said police found ballistic evidence.

When he realized what was going on, he said, “I just grabbed the phone and called the cops.”

“The cops told me to stay right there and lock the door,” Hussein said. Asked if he was scared, Hussein said “it was not too easy.”

“There were seven victims, and we are trying to get to the bottom of everything,” said Capt. Amy Gauldin of the police Criminal Investigation Division. “We are dedicating all the resources that we have available to address this violence.”

Police said they’re hoping people will call them at 336-773-7700 or at Crime Stoppers at 336-728-3904. The city also uses “Crime Stoppers of Forsyth County” on Facebook, as well as a tip form at www.cityofws.org/FormCenter/Police-Department-19/Crimestoppers-Tip-Form-100. A Text-A-Tip Program can be reached at 336-276-1717 and allows people to text tips, photos and videos to police, but it is not anonymous.

