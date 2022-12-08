 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Triad man accused of sex offenses involving 4-year-old

A Lexington man is facing multiple charges after he was accused of sex offenses with a 4-year-old girl in 2019, court records show.

Nathan Brian Baxter, 46, of Hames Street was charged Wednesday with two counts of statutory sex offense with a child and two counts of taking indecent liberties with a child, according to an arrest warrant.

Baxter was 43 when the offenses happened in December 2019, the warrant said.

Baxter was being held Thursday in the Davidson County Jail with his bond set at $550,000 on those charges, a court record shows. Baxter is scheduled to appear Jan. 4 in Davidson District Court.

A Davidson County sheriff’s deputy also charged Baxter for a bail, probation, and/or parole violation, stemming from a theft of property with a value over $2,500, court records show.

Baxter is accused of committing that offense Wednesday in Blount County, Tenn., according to a court record. Baxter was being in the jail with his bond set at $50,000 for that offense.

