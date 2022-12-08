 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Triad man accused of unauthorized possession of catalytic converters

  • 0

A Lexington man is facing multiple felony charges after he was accused possessing catalytic converters removed from vehicles, court records show.

Oliver Hernandez, 20, of White Street is charged with 10 counts of possession of catalytic converters, according to an arrest warrant.

Hernandez is accused of possessing catalytic converters as a person not legally authorized to possess them, court records show. These offenses happened on Wednesday.

Hernandez was being held Thursday in the Davidson County Jail with his bond set at $35,000, a court record shows.

Hernandez is scheduled to appear Jan. 4 in Davidson District Court.

336-727-7299

@jhintonWSJ

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Did you know your face is covered in tiny mites?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert