Triad man accused of unauthorized possession of catalytic converters

A Lexington man is facing multiple felony charges after he was accused possessing catalytic converters removed from vehicles, court records show.

Oliver Hernandez, 20, of White Street is charged with 10 counts of possession of catalytic converters, according to an arrest warrant.

Hernandez is accused of possessing catalytic converters as a person not legally authorized to possess them, court records show. These offenses happened on Wednesday.

Hernandez was being held Thursday in the Davidson County Jail with his bond set at $35,000, a court record shows.

Hernandez is scheduled to appear Jan. 4 in Davidson District Court.