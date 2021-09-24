Trial date set for May 2022 for Proud Boys leader Charles Donohoe in the Jan. 6 attack on U.S. Capitol

Prosecutors said Donohoe made statements saying that if anything was compromised, members could face "gang" charges. Prosecutors have said those statements indicated that Donohoe knew he was involved with something illegal.

They have also alleged that Donohoe had a leadership role in Proud Boys similar to that of a senior lieutenant and that he passed down instructions to Proud Boys members in the days before the attack about logistics. Donohoe was also part of a group on Jan. 6 that trampled over barricades and pushed up the steps to the Capitol building.

Costner has argued that prosecutors have presented no evidence that Donohoe actively participated in or planned an attack on the Capitol and that he never went inside the Capitol building. She also said there is no evidence that Donohoe assaulted any law-enforcement officers.

Prosecutors have said that he was part of a crowd that surged up stairs, overwhelming law-enforcement officers and that he was seen on video holding a riot shield that Proud Boys member Dominic Pezzola is alleged to have stolen from a Capitol police officer. Prosecutors said Pezzola later used that riot shield to break a window that allowed other people to open an adjacent door and gain entry into the Capitol building.