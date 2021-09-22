Trial date tentatively set for next May in federal wrongful-death lawsuit against Davidson County sheriff's deputies

A trial has tentatively been scheduled for next May for a federal lawsuit filed against two Davidson County sheriff's deputies who fatally shot the passenger in a stolen SUV after a chase that wove its way through three counties.
John Mark Hendrick, 32, died from a gunshot wound to the heard on March 26, 2020. Hendrick's mother, Donna Faye Kiger, filed the lawsuit on Aug. 27, 2020, in U.S. District Court in the Middle District of North Carolina. The lawsuit named Barry Lee Bartrug III and Matthew Jacob Shelton, both deputies with the Davidson County Sheriff's Office, as defendants.
According to a court document filed Sunday, a trial is tentatively scheduled to start the week of May 2, 2022 and will be held in Greensboro.
John Taylor, one of Kiger's attorneys, said the trial is expected to last a week. Taylor declined further comment because the lawsuit is still pending.
Bartrug and Shelton had been placed on administrative duty after the shooting, pending an investigation by the State Bureau of Investigation, which is routine. They have since been cleared and are back on active duty.
Garry Frank, district attorney for Davidson County, sought an indictment for first-degree murder against the driver of the stolen SUV, Charles Justin Boothe. The charge is based on the felony murder rule. That rule says that someone can be charged with murder if a killing is committed during the commission of another felony crime. Prosecutors allege that Boothe assaulted Bartrug and Shelton with his car.
Under the felony murder rule, a person can be charged with murder, even if that person did not do the actual killing. The criminal charges against Boothe are still pending. Boothe, 33, is being held without bond in the Davidson County Jail.
Frank said Wednesday that prosecutors and Boothe's attorney are beginning the process of figuring out how the case will be resolved. That will be done either by a trial or a plea agreement.
According to the lawsuit, the chase started around 2 a.m. March 26, 2020. Hendrick was in the front passenger seat, and Boothe was driving. In the back seat was Deven McKay Mathis, who was 18 at the time.
The lawsuit said Boothe had just dropped off Mathis' girlfriend and was driving on Lewisville-Clemmons Road toward Peace Haven Road in Clemmons. Boothe ran through a yellow light, and a Forsyth County sheriff's deputy turned on his blue lights in an attempt to stop the SUV.
Instead of stopping, Boothe led the sheriff's deputy on a chase. The lawsuit said Hendrick and Mathis begged Boothe to pull over and let them out, but Boothe refused, saying he could not go back to prison.
The chase went through Guilford and Davidson County and lasted several hours. The lawsuit said Hendrick and Mathis called 911. Boothe also called 911, telling the dispatcher that if the dispatchers backed off, he would let the passengers out, according to the lawsuit.
Davidson County sheriff's deputies had taken over the lead in the chase and did a "pit" maneuver, crashing into Boothe's car and then blocking the vehicle in.
The lawsuit alleges that "Bartrug and Shelton exited their patrol vehicle and immediately began firing on the vehicle driven by Boothe, firing at least three to six shots into the passenger side of the vehicle."
One of the shots hit Hendrick in the forehead, killing him instantly, the lawsuit said.
In court papers, Patrick Flanagan, an attorney for Batrug and Shelton, has claimed qualified immunity, which is a legal concept that is used to shield law-enforcement officers from civil liability in wrongful-death lawsuits.
Bartrug and Shelton have also defended their actions, saying they were justified and were without malice. They have said in court papers that they fired their weapons after they gave commands to people in the vehicle.
Flanagan wrote in court papers that Shelton and Bartrug had unsuccessfully blocked the SUV and that Boothe had struck Shelton's patrol vehicle and then "made movement toward the Defendants."
