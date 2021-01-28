Trial set for lawsuit over Winston-Salem inmate's death at the Forsyth County Jail

In the Coley case, a trial has been tentatively scheduled to begin on April 10, 2023. Over the next two years, attorneys on both sides will conduct depositions, file pre-trial motions and enter into required mediation that could result in a settlement, according to a court order filed on Dec. 31, 2020.

Randall J. Phillips, attorney for the plaintiff, and Jennifer B. Milak, attorney for Wellpath, did not return messages seeking comment.

According to the lawsuit, Coley repeatedly ask for medical treatment concerning his asthma and complained that he did not consistently get access to an inhaler. At one point, he filled out a grievance form in which he said he believed his life was in jeopardy: "I have asked over and over that something be done to no response. My next step is to bring someone of a higher power..."

He told jail staff to call his doctor to explain his condition and repeated his need for steroids, the lawsuit said.

He also requested emergency medical treatment, but medical staff refused, the lawsuit alleged.

Coley had a long history of asthma and had been to the emergency rooms of Forsyth Medical Center and Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center no less than nine times between mid-October 2016 and April 2017, the lawsuit said.