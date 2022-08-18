Truck linked to Wake deputy slaying found in Winston-Salem

A pickup truck that the Wake County Sheriff's Office has been looking for in the Aug. 11 slaying of a sheriff's deputy there was found in Forsyth County, multiple media sources are reporting.

WRAL News in Raleigh said that the pickup truck found in Winston-Salem had been painted red, but gave no other details about the circumstances of the truck being found. The station posted a video that showed a red pickup truck being towed by a wrecker service based in Wake County.

Wake County Sheriff Gerald Baker called a news conference on Thursday to announce that Arturo Marin Sotelo, 29, of Apex, had been charged with murder in the death of Deputy Ned Byrd, who had been with the Wake County Sheriff's Office for 13 years.

Forsyth County Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough traveled to Raleigh and stood with other law enforcement officials during the noon press conference, in which Baker suggested that Forsyth County played a bigger role in the investigation than has been revealed by officials.

"A lot of our efforts thus far involved some things that were occurring in Forsyth County," Baker said during the news conference, turning to acknowledge Kimbrough's presence. "All we had to do was call to (get) ... the support that we needed in that county, so I do want to acknowledge that on top of everything else."

Byrd, who was 48, was fatally shot near Raleigh in the late evening hours of Aug. 11. Another deputy found him shot outside of his patrol car with his K-9 dog still in the vehicle, after Byrd failed to respond to multiple attempts to reach him.

Byrd's car was positioned as if to illuminate something, the Associated Press reported. Byrd had responded to a domestic call earlier in the night less than a mile away from where he was found.

Sotelo was one of two men stopped in Burke County on Tuesday on Interstate 40, the News Herald of Morganton reported. The other man, said to be Sotelo's brother, was identified as Alder Alfonso Marin, 25. He has been charged with possessing a firearm while unlawfully living in this country.

The two men were in separate cars when they were stopped in Burke County. The News Herald reported that while local wreckers are usually used to tow in vehicles that are stopped in the county, in this case law enforcement officers waited for tow trucks from Wake County to come get the two vehicles.

The News Herald also reported that GPS devices in the cars indicated that the two men were trying to get to Tennessee.

In their news conference, Wake County Sheriff's Office authorities said more arrests are expected in the case.

"There's a little bit more work to do," Baker said, asking people to be patient during the investigation.

Kimbrough, asked to provide more details about the part that Forsyth County is playing in the investigation, said that he could not provide more details because of the status of the investigation.

"We are always grateful and willing to provide assistance," Kimbrough said in a prepared statement. "Because it is an ongoing investigation, we can’t disclose the particulars, but we were honored to have the opportunity to assist. As always, we are better, stronger, and safer together.”