Tuesday shooting not the first for Hanes Mall area

Before Tuesday, at least five shootings had happened in or at Hanes Mall over the past five years, including a fatal shooting in August 2019.

On Aug. 6, 2019, authorities said Robert Granato shot and killed Julius Sampson outside BJ’s Brewhouse and Restaurant. Granato was charged with murder, and the case is still pending in Forsyth Superior Court.

In January 2017, a 22-year-old man was shot in the leg while he was in his car parked outside the Chipotle Mexican Grill near the Mall. It doesn’t appear that Winston-Salem police ever arrested anyone for the shooting.

In March 2018, Thermon Desmond Sellers, a bails bondsman, fired his gun in the parking lot of Hanes Mall as he was trying to take a man into custody. No one was injured. He was convicted of attempted discharging a weapon into an occupied vehicle. A Forsyth County judge gave him a suspended sentence and placed him on nearly three years of supervised probation.

There were several shootings in 2020. The first happened on Jan. 24, when Isaac Banos-Salazar, who later was convicted, fired a gun outside the Forever 21 store, seriously injuring another younger boy. He was given an active 21-day jail sentence, given two consecutive suspended sentences of close to three years and was placed on supervised probation for three years.

A second shooting happened on July 13, 2020, when police reported multiple people firing gunshots inside the lower level of the mall. No one was injured, and officers arrested the alleged shooter at the nearby Carolina Ale House.

Then on Nov. 21, 2020, a group of teenagers was fighting in the parking lot near JCPenney when a gun was fired. No one was injured.

Hanes Mall currently requires people under 18 to be accompanied by a parent or guardian who is 21 or older after 3 p.m. on Monday through Thursday and all day Friday and Saturday. In some years, law-enforcement agencies, such as the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, have increased patrols at Hanes Mall after violent incidents such as fights.

