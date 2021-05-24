 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Two 15-year-olds charged in shooting death of man in Winston-Salem
0 comments
breaking

Two 15-year-olds charged in shooting death of man in Winston-Salem

{{featured_button_text}}

Winston-Salem police have charged two juveniles in connection with the shooting death of Donald Bernard Lowery Jr. on Saturday.

Both juveniles are 15 years old and one of them knew Lowery, police said, noting that the shooting “was not a random crime,” according to police reports.

One juvenile is charged with murder while other is charged with firing into an occupied vehicle.

Police were called to the On Your Way Mart at 880 E. 12th St. Saturday night and found Lowery with a gunshot wound, and began emergency treatment immediately, reports show.

The investigation found that as Lowery was sitting in his car on the store lot, two males approached him. One of the males pulled a gun and fired several rounds at Lowery.

Lowery died at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center as a result of his wounds.

The juvenile charged with firing into an occupied vehicle also faces a first-degree kidnapping charge arising out of Guilford County.

In that case, someone stole a vehicle on May 21 while a 5-month-old baby girl was inside on a car seat.

Winston-Salem police found the vehicle and the infant nearby. The girl was returned to her family unharmed.

Police said they don’t think the two cases are related.

336-727-7369 

@wyoungWSJ

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

AP Top Stories May 24

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Prosecutors: Kernersville resident helped plan U.S. Capitol attack
Crime

Prosecutors: Kernersville resident helped plan U.S. Capitol attack

Charles Donohoe, Kernersville resident and president of Piedmont chapter of the Proud Boys, played a pivotal role in planning U.S. Capitol attack on Jan. 6, according to court documents filed by federal prosecutors. Donohoe, they said, was part of a small group of Proud Boys members charged with organizing the Jan. 6 event and messages on Telegram indicate that Donohoe was familiar with that plan. Donohoe is appealing the decision to keep him detained while awaiting trial. 

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News