Two 15-year-olds charged in shooting death of man in Winston-Salem

Winston-Salem police have charged two juveniles in connection with the shooting death of Donald Bernard Lowery Jr. on Saturday.

Both juveniles are 15 years old and one of them knew Lowery, police said, noting that the shooting “was not a random crime,” according to police reports.

One juvenile is charged with murder while other is charged with firing into an occupied vehicle.

Police were called to the On Your Way Mart at 880 E. 12th St. Saturday night and found Lowery with a gunshot wound, and began emergency treatment immediately, reports show.

The investigation found that as Lowery was sitting in his car on the store lot, two males approached him. One of the males pulled a gun and fired several rounds at Lowery.

Lowery died at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center as a result of his wounds.

The juvenile charged with firing into an occupied vehicle also faces a first-degree kidnapping charge arising out of Guilford County.

In that case, someone stole a vehicle on May 21 while a 5-month-old baby girl was inside on a car seat.

Winston-Salem police found the vehicle and the infant nearby. The girl was returned to her family unharmed.

Police said they don’t think the two cases are related.

