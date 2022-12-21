Two 16-year-old boys are arrested in death of 17-year-old boy found on E. 29th Street in September.

Two 16-year-old boys have been arrested in the death of a 17-year-old boy whose body was found in September in a grassy area by East 29th Street.

One of the 16-year-old boys was arrested on Dec. 14 on a charge of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, inflicting serious injury. Winston-Salem police arrested a second 16-year-old boy on Dec. 15 on the same charge.

Police said that detectives are seeking juvenile petitions for an additional charge of attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon on both boys and are seeking a charge of murder on the second boy, according to a news release.

The body of Terrence Julius Mason was found by residents around 11:05 p.m. Sept. 13, Winston-Salem police said. Mason was a student at Main Street Academy, Brent Campbell, a spokesman for the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools, has said.

Detectives with the Winston-Salem Police Department continued to investigate Mason's death and determined that robbery was the motive. Winston-Salem police have not released Mason's cause of death.

Police said that because of the two 16-year-old's boys' ages, no other information, including names, will be released.